iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,989 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

