iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF makes up 4.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.46% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SDG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $100.27.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

