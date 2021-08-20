iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF comprises about 4.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,288,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 188,570 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,961 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64.

