iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $171,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.28. 19,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,722. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.16. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $290.44 and a 12-month high of $421.34.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

