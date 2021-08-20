iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,946 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $178,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.20. 289,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,066. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $251.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

