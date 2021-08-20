iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $43,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.70. The stock had a trading volume of 94,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,961. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

