iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.07. The stock had a trading volume of 226,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,833. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

