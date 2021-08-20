iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.52. 30,653,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,623,078. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

