iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.81 on Friday, hitting $289.21. 27,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

