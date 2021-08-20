iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

