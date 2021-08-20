iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Lifted by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.48. 3,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,819. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

