iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $264.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

