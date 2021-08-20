iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $948,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.31. 4,657,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

