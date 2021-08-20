iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.31. 4,657,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.