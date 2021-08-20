iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $445.31. 4,657,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

