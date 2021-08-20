iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,559,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,756,000 after buying an additional 313,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.14. The company had a trading volume of 411,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

