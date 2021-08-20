iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.6% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

