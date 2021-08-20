iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $59,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.