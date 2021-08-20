IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:IWGFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,298. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

