J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 299,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,774. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

