J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 3.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 203,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012,134. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $249.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

