J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 7.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $30.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,639.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

