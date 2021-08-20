J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 885 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.70. 350,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,317,973. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,537,369 shares of company stock valued at $880,289,206 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.