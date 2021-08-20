J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $33.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,746.82. The company had a trading volume of 45,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,575.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.