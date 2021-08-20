Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JKHY opened at $176.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.