James Douglas Allen Acquires 19,000 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director James Douglas Allen purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FPAY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.40. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,868. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. Research analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 82.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

