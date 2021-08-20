Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of JBI opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $310,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $22,506,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $10,161,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.