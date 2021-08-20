Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Reaches $0.0086

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $934,069.47 and approximately $353,540.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.00846852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049041 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.