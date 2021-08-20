JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €21.80 ($25.65). JCDecaux shares last traded at €21.70 ($25.53), with a volume of 52,285 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.64 ($26.64).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.70.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.