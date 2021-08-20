JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,924,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.22. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

