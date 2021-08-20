JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 970.80 ($12.68). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 969 ($12.66), with a volume of 955,907 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,072.50 ($14.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 930.02. The firm has a market cap of £10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

About JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

