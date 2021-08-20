Jennifer Rock Sells 2,496 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.03. 5,369,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,618. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 175,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.