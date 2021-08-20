JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 3.4% After Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.61. 17,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 897,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 87.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in JFrog by 6.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,410,000 after buying an additional 210,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JFrog by 4,597.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 655.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after buying an additional 2,130,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP increased its holdings in JFrog by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after buying an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -87.39.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

