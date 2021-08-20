Jobchain (JOB) One Day Volume Tops $10,081.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $10,081.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00823183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048616 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,554,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

