John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE HPF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. 86,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,275. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 71.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

