John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of PDT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 96,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 41.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

