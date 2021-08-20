John M. Evans Sells 20,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John M. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00.

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. 438,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

