Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.53

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $179.53 and last traded at $179.41, with a volume of 29063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $472.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

