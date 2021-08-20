Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.30. The company had a trading volume of 127,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

