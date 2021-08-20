Joshua Bixby Sells 4,962 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 4,962 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $204,384.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50.

Shares of FSLY traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.93. 3,038,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fastly by 31.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 119.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fastly by 73.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

