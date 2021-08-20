JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €54.60 ($64.24). JOST Werke shares last traded at €54.30 ($63.88), with a volume of 8,823 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

The company has a market cap of $807.58 million and a PE ratio of 19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €51.47.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.