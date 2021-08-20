JOYY Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of YY stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. JOYY has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

