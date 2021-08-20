JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.03. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 5,566 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.