JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,298 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 337,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

