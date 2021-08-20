JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€112.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.18 ($126.10).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €100.05 ($117.71) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

