JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $78.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $78.00 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

INTC stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

