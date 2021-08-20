JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$28.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.27.

Shares of ALA traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,862. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$15.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

