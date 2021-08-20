JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EFGSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $20.85 price objective on shares of Eiffage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $$20.90 during midday trading on Friday. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

