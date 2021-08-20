JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 663,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 315.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $398,000.

Shares of BATS:JPHY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,068 shares. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.