JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,038.75 ($13.57) and traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($13.33). JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth shares last traded at GBX 1,032 ($13.48), with a volume of 3,364 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,038.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

